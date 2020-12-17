Epidemiologist: This Is First Wave of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, Second One Is Expected

This is the first real epidemic wave for Bulgaria. It will begin to subside, but we must have to be patient as in any pandemic. We have every reason to expect another wave, said epidemiologist Assoc. Prof. Mira Kozhuharova on Nova TV.

"We need to have a clear-cut strategy, we don't have one for sure. We need an action plan for this particular pandemic. If the number of infection cases have gone up, then we must have first, second and third action plan. If there is a plan - then things are taken much easier and so it works. Other countries have such a document. The plans may not appeal to us, they may not match our understanding, but they give some predictability. An infection like this can't be stopped unless you're on an island in the middle of the ocean and you're not letting anyone in," she said.

In her words, such a plan must be available as it is for vaccination. "Every person needs a little time to accept reality," said Assoc.Prof. Kozhuharova.

"The world approach is based on the premise that human life comes first, but the economy has to work. Things are interconnected."

In her words, many mistakes have been made so far, but she will not comment on them and will not start by saying that she knows nothing about this virus, but will talk about what she knows. "The solution to the problem is the effective vaccine. I guess everyone wants to be healthy, rather than be treated effectively.

All possible vaccine technologies are currently being worked on. Nowadays, things happen quickly," the epidemiologist said.

The vaccine plan is well crafted. But I miss the point. There is no point in setting unachievable goals such as eliminating the epidemic. More real is the goal of reducing the number of sick. We are particularly concerned that doctors do not want to get vaccinated. There is also a lack of logic in people who do not want to sit at home but do not want to get vaccinated," added Assoc. Prof. Kozhuharova.

"It is important in our inefficient health system, which cannot perform its functions at all, not only now, to have healthy medical staff,” she said.

Asked if a future with pandemics was expected, she said it was an interesting storyline. Humanity outlives pandemics.

"The goal may be to reduce mortality by vaccinating the elderly and ensuring health of the medical staff so that there is someone to treat us. There's going to be a second wave for sure. I can't predict when it's going to be but it will be more full-blast," the epidemiologist said.