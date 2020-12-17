Bulgaria, Covid-19: Decrease of Infections in The Last 24 Hours, 191 Fatalities

1959 are the new cases of coronavirus infection with 6113 PCR tests performed during the last 24 hours.

This is shown by the data in the Unified Information System. Over 32% of the tests performed were positive, and the total number of confirmed cases became 186,246, of which 90,347 were active.

191 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths in our country is 6196. In the last 24 hours, 2575 patients with coronavirus have been cured, the total number is already 90 510. Among the medical staff, the confirmed cases of coronavirus are 8178, including 2730 doctors and 2666 nurses.