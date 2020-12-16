Will Census 2021 in Bulgaria Be Postponed Because of Pandemic?

Bulgaria: Will Census 2021 in Bulgaria Be Postponed Because of Pandemic? pexels.com

Director General of the National Statistical Institute Sergey Tsvetarski requested to postpone the start of census in Bulgaria owing to the epidemic situation, BGNEs reported.

As a reason for his request, Tsvetarski pointed to the epidemic situation and the danger to the health of people and the tellers, who have not yet been trained, as they do not consider it right to allow many people to gather in one place.

He added that he could not specify by what period the deadline should be extended, but clarified that the census could not be postponed by one year as Europe requires it to take place in 2021.

Tsvetarski further reminded that the census should have started at 00:00 on 22 January 2021 and be finished at 8 pm on 15 February 2021.

MP of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Rumen Gechev expressed his concern about this request because the census will show exactly how many people live in Bulgaria and will rule out the possibilities for manipulation. Still, he said, health comes first.

 

 

