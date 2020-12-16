Over Half of Young Bulgarians Depend on Parents’ Financial Support

Fifty-eight percent of young people in Bulgaria aged 25-29 take money from their parents, and 35 percent of university graduates live with their mother or father. This is according to the data from the Annual Report on Youth 2019.

The report quotes data of the National Statistical Institute, Eurostat and other national and international surveys, as the results showed that youth unemployment and the number of young people who drop out from the education establishments show a sustained decrease.

Statistics show that only 23 per cent of young people share a household with a live-in partner or spouse, and only 4 percent live alone. Young people remain dependent on material support from parents up to advanced age. Sociologists note that the trend persists over the years and is confirmed in other studies.

It is noteworthy that half of young people with personal income above BGN 1,000 also receive material assistance from parents.

On the one hand, this may be due to the folk psychology of Bulgarians who are sure that they should help their children until their advanced age, but on the other, it can be a signal of the inability of children to cope with life on their salaries alone.

At the same time, 71 percent of youngsters are not married and 81 percent have no children.

The trend towards increasingly high proportion of young people who are not reading books is worrying, the report notes. According to the document, 41 percent of young people report not reading books, while only 18 percent read more than six books during the year, most of them girls.

The statistics reports that Bulgaria follows the EU general trend towards ageing of the population. The numbers of young people are steadily melting, as the trend in the 15-24 age group raises most concerns. The level of migration of young people from small settlements to cities remains steady, with more than three-quarters of young people living in cities and only a quarter, in villages.