Anti-Epidemic Measures in Bulgaria Will be Extended till 31 January 2021

The current anti-epidemic measures which were introduced on 27 November 2020 to apply till 31 January 2021, proposed the National Operative Staff and Health Minister Kostadin Angelov after the meeting with Premier Boyko Borissov.

Exceptions will be made for students from 1st to 4th grade, kindergartens and dining areas in hotels.

As early as last week, the Prime Minister requested a report on the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures and an expert opinion on their results, given the current situation with COVID-19. "The public expects of us to be informed in the coming days and in due course about what we intend to do solely on the basis of medical expertise - according to the number of infected, the recovered, etc.", said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the beginning of the meeting.

Within one week, the number of Bulgarians who have recovered from the novel virus was 18,907 people. The morbidity rate in the country has decreased and is already below 600 per 100,000 inhabitants. Om the charts there are no areas colored in black where the morbidity is over 1000 per 100,000 people.

Despite these trends, however, Bulgaria retains its place in morbidity in the EU, continues to hold 10th and 11th position, and according to the mortality indicator our country comes first.

That is why Health Minister Kostadin Angelov proposes to the Prime Minister that all measures planned to be lifted on 21 December 2020, should continue to apply until 31 January 2021.

The health minister's proposal also makes an exception for galleries, museums, cinemas, as well as theatres that are not closed but operate at a capacity of 30%. Dining areas in hotels, are allow to work at up to 50% occupancy and only for guests of hotels and with a curfew hour at 10 p.m.

Angelov proposes the next revision of the measures to be on 21 January 2021 and to apply for the period after 1 February.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was adamant that in his decision-making he always relied on the opinion of the experts. The Prime Minister pointed out that against the backdrop of tightened measures in Europe and the world, Bulgaria continues to implement the most liberal regime, which spares the psyche of people and enables them to move freely.

"In the current situation and given this workload for the health system, we can withstand the current measures and hope that after the holidays the number of new cases will continue to decrease", stressed Prime Minister Borisov.

The Prime Minister pointed out that extending the measures until 31 January 2021 requires that the state provide additonal BGN 250 million to compensate temporarily closed or restricted businesses.

"We have to live through these days. The pandemic is unpredictable, therefore as much as we can we should beware with discipline, distance, disinfection", said Prime Minister Borissov. He demanded that strict controls be applied on a daily basis for the implementation of anti-epidemic measures and that sanctions be imposed on offenders.