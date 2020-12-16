EP Endorses New Mechanism for Member States Breaching Rule of Law

Politics | December 16, 2020, Wednesday // 14:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EP Endorses New Mechanism for Member States Breaching Rule of Law pexels.com

The European Parliament has approved a new mechanism to protect the EU budget and taxpayers’ money. The Parliament’s Rapporteur, Finnish EPP Group MEP Petri Sarvamaa, endorses the decision that should cut EU funding for those Member States who risk principles of sound financial management by violating the rule of law.

"We have to defend our common European values. Respecting the rule of law is a fundamental prerequisite for democracy, stability, prosperity and mutual trust. Without the rule of law, the European Union loses its credibility in the eyes of the citizens and in the eyes of the world”, said Sarvamaa.

He underlined that the legislation gives a completely new set of tools to protect the EU budget. It is not targeted at final beneficiaries of EU funds or at any specific Member State.

"Taxpayers’ money has to be respected and spent according to the same rules and principles in all Member States. We never know in which Member State the rule of law will be questioned next”, Sarvamaa recalled.

With this Regulation, the European Commission and the Council will take appropriate measures where a generalised deficiency as regards the rule of law in a Member State affects or risks affecting the principles of sound financial management or the protection of the financial interests of the Union./https://www.eu-logos.org

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EP, rule of law, member states, funding
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria