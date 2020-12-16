Government Allots Additional BGN 100 Million for Hospitals across Bulgaria

The government allocates nearly BGN 100 million for the medical institutions, which provide over 50% of their bed capacity for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The funds are also intended for repair, construction and new equipment in large hospitals.

Everything we do, we do it for the doctors and the people, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov assured at today's government meeting.

Additional BGN 65 million is approved for replenishing the budget of the Ministry of Public Health. Of these, BGN 50 million is for 55 medical institutions admitting patients with coronavirus which are ready to provide over 50% of their bed capacity for thoseinfected with the novel virus. The remaining 15 million are for the purchase of rapid antigen tests for diagnostics program for Bulgarian citizens.

The capital of Pirogov Emergency Hospital was increased by BGN 14 995 760. The funds are meant for construction and installation works and for the purchase of medical and non-medical equipment for the needs of the medical institution.

Borisov pointed out that within a few years Pirogov Emergency Hospital had been renovated clinic by clinic. He promised that it would already have what surgeons insisted on - new modern operating rooms.

For his part, the Director of "Pirogov" Prof. Asen Baltov said that thanks to the allocated funds, the full cycle of modernization in the largest emergency hospital in Bulgaria will be completed. In his words, the multifunctional emergency ward, 7 clinics and 17 operating rooms will be fully renovated. The repair of all buildings in the hospital for boosting its energy efficiency has also been completed.

BGN 15 million was also allocated to the Sofia Hospital "St. Ekaterina". The funds are for the purchase of modern medical equipment for the newly built block B. BGN 3.5 million are allotted for the Alexandrovska Hospital - for construction, repair and equipment. Some of the buildings of the hospital will be renovated, and it is also envisaged to build a kindergarten for the children of the working medical teams in the region.

BGN 1 million in additional funding is received by “St. Anna" multiprofile hospital in Varna for the façade renovation of the therapeutic unit of the medical institution. Another BGN 450 000 is allocated to the municipal hospital in Nova Zagora.

The Prime Minister thanked all medical professionals who are on their post and added that as a result of their efforts the number of people who recovered is starting to become higher or equal to the number of infected.





