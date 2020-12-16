Bulgarian Government Approves AI Development Concept

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 16, 2020, Wednesday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Approves AI Development Concept pixabay

The government has approved the Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Bulgaria by 2030.

The concept provides for systems, applications and services based on artificial intelligence technologies to support the development of education, public services, agriculture, health and the environment.

These are the sectors identified as priority in the concept, explained The Minister of Transport and Information Technology Rossen Zheliazkov.

"Artificial intelligence has long been not an abstract concept, it is becoming ubiquitous. Many businesses are focused on creating innovations based on it," he said.

"As a result of the AI development some of the sectors will be subject to complete transformation, some will be changed forever", added Minister Zheliazkov.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria