Bulgarian Government Approves AI Development Concept

The government has approved the Concept for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Bulgaria by 2030.

The concept provides for systems, applications and services based on artificial intelligence technologies to support the development of education, public services, agriculture, health and the environment.

These are the sectors identified as priority in the concept, explained The Minister of Transport and Information Technology Rossen Zheliazkov.

"Artificial intelligence has long been not an abstract concept, it is becoming ubiquitous. Many businesses are focused on creating innovations based on it," he said.

"As a result of the AI development some of the sectors will be subject to complete transformation, some will be changed forever", added Minister Zheliazkov.