Hearing of Bulgarian Ministers in EP Postponed till January

The hearing of Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Justice Minister Desislava Ahladova by the Monitoring Group of the European Parliament has been postponed until January, Radio Horizont has learned.

The on Democracy, Fundamental Rights and the Rule of Law Monitoring Group has invited them for 17 December.

However, the European Parliament has not been able to find translators with Bulgarian language. The reason is not in their unavailability, but the new, stricter regulations associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Justice Minister Desislava Ahladova were invited to a second hearing by the Monitoring Group as MEPs were not satisfied with their hearing on August 28.

After that, additional questions were sent to Bulgaria, but the answers were also unsatisfactory.