Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria Calls for Opening of Closed Businesses
The Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria on December 15 called for the immediate opening of all closed businesses. According to them, the closure of the establishments did not lead to a reduction in the number of infected with coronavirus.
They declared the measures taken ineffective, wrong and discriminatory because they ban only certain businesses from operating.
The owners of restaurants also wanted to know under what conditions their customers will be able to celebrate the New Year./BNT
