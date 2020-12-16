Bulgaria: Huge Number of People with Positive Antigen Tests Didn’t Notify Health Authorities

People no longer want to make PCR tests since antigen tests are available, President of the Association of General Practitioners in Sofia Region Dr. Viktoria Chobanova said on BNR.

She explained that many of them make tests at home without notifying a doctor.

The vast majority of people with positive antigen tests walk the streets, go shopping, use public transport, travel, Chobanova stressed, and pointed out that PCR's decrease percentagewise because every PCR means quarantine. By contrast, the antigen test give the same information, but do not involve quarantine.

In her words, if now the antigen test based on a clinical picture gives grounds for quarantine, no one can say anything to people who make these tests at home,. According to Dr. Chobanova, a very small percentage of people will notify the health authorities of a positive antigen test.

She also said that aligning the antigen and PCR tests was a reasonable but very belated measure. In her words, this had to happen in August - before people started getting sick en masse, so that everyone who were virus carriers could be isolated.

Dr. Chobanova warned of serious problems with electronic prescriptions, which will be issued during an emergency epidemic situation and a state of emergency. She pointed out that the information will be kept in a cloud, and the GPs will not be able to have visual access to the prescription, to correct and supplement it. For this reason, patients are highly likely to be sent from pillar to post, because the pharmacy will not be able to fulfill the corresponding prescription.

The GP is wondering how an electronic prescription will be issued during home visits and hospital discharges, or how errors will be corrected.

Dr. Tchobanova pointed out that despite the serious problems with prescriptions, the penalties for incorrectly issued prescriptions are still effective – BGN 50 to 100 per error. She warned that e-prescriptions would also increase the possibility of errors in pharmacies.







