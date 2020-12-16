Suspected Russian Hackers Attack against Big US Companies

Some of the world’s biggest private equity firms, including Blackstone Group Inc, Silver Lake Partners LP and Thoma Bravo LP, own major stakes in the software firms whose shares dived on news that they were breached by suspected Russian hackers.

Shares in SolarWinds Corp, which is controlled by Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, were down more than 5% on Tuesday, after the information technology services provider said on Sunday that cyber spies hid malicious code in the body of legitimate software updates. SolarWind’s stock has slid 20.8% from last week’s close.

Reuters reported that Russian hackers hijacked the SolarWinds software updates to break into multiple U.S. government agencies. Moscow denied having any connection to the attacks.

Silver Lake declined to comment. Thoma Bravo did not respond to a request for comment.

In November, Blackstone led a million investment in cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc, with ClearSky, a cyber security-focused investment firm, joining as co-investor.

FireEye shares dropped more than 11% earlier this month after the company said hackers stole an arsenal of internal hacking tools used to privately test the cyber defenses of its clients. FireEye has contracts across the U.S. national security sector and other allied countries.

In the meantime White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Tuesday cut short a European trip and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said.