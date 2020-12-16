Austria Introduces 10-Day Quarantine for Those Arriving from Bulgaria

Austria is introducing a 10-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The obligation takes effect on Saturday, December 19, and it is not clear how long it will be valid.

Upon entering Austria, those arriving from Bulgaria will have to fill in a declaration and appendices describing where they will stay during the quarantine. The applications are published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

At the earliest on the fifth day after the start of quarantine, citizens could get rid of it by providing a negative result from a molecular biological PCR test or antigen test.

The quarantine may be lifted for departure from Austria.

Exceptions to quarantine are made for citizens traveling to Austria for medical or official reasons.

However, in such cases, a negative PCR result or antigen test not older than 72 hours is required on arrival.