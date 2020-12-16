Austria Introduces 10-Day Quarantine for Those Arriving from Bulgaria

Business » TOURISM | December 16, 2020, Wednesday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Austria Introduces 10-Day Quarantine for Those Arriving from Bulgaria pixabay.com

Austria is introducing a 10-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The obligation takes effect on Saturday, December 19, and it is not clear how long it will be valid.

Upon entering Austria, those arriving from Bulgaria will have to fill in a declaration and appendices describing where they will stay during the quarantine. The applications are published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

At the earliest on the fifth day after the start of quarantine, citizens could get rid of it by providing a negative result from a molecular biological PCR test or antigen test.

The quarantine may be lifted for departure from Austria.

Exceptions to quarantine are made for citizens traveling to Austria for medical or official reasons.

However, in such cases, a negative PCR result or antigen test not older than 72 hours is required on arrival.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austria, COVID-19, quarantine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria