Bulgarian Professor: There Is No Medicine for Covid-19 Yet, Don’t Take These Medicines

"At this stage, I think it's good not to loosen the measures too much. You can see that measures are being tightened everywhere in Europe. "This was stated by Prof. Georgi Momekov - Chairman of the Bulgarian Scientific Society of Pharmacy.

"Every decision has pros and cons. Adequate analyzes will be done later. The bad thing is not what measures the government is taking, but the fact that part of the society does not want to accept that this problem is serious. "

"Nobody will force anyone get vaccinated, for example, but there is a value system that says: I will not get vaccinated now because I am against it, but if I go to Greece and they do not let me go without a vaccine, will the state provide me with one?" This is a big problem. If we all hold hands and behave sensibly and with empathy for those who work in hospitals, I think everything will be a little different, "said Momekov.

According to him, as a society, Bulgarians have problems. The media also played a role in this, as in the midst of the crisis they gave voice to contradictory opinions.

"People who are incompetent and talk nonsense have been given a voice," Momekov said. "This counterpoint was sought in the name of the gossip." "I was trying to listen to the independent major international organizations," the pharmacologist explained of how he navigated the conflicting information about the pandemic.

"A vaccination campaign has started around the world, and quite promptly" Momekov said.

He explained that the vaccines against Covid-19 were developed using a new technology and this allowed them to be developed so quickly. "Until the vaccine comes to Bulgaria, we will know the experience of millions of vaccinations in other big nations. In the United States, they are currently giving 29 million vaccines for the first vaccinations, and in 21 days they will give the same amount for the second dose. In the United Kingdom, 800,000 doses are administered. The regulatory process is currently under way in the EU. "

Momekov pointed out that at this stage the studies for classic vaccines against Covid-19 are not good, they are being reformulated and they will not appear before the last quarter of next year. "In the United States, Covid-19 kills several thousand people a day. They estimate human life at millions of dollars because its loss affects gross domestic product.

Separately, there is a humanitarian crisis. Old people die more often, but this does not mean that young people do not die, it just happens less often, "said Momekov. "Every country will somehow reverse the mortality curve. The vaccine at this stage is the only mechanism that will be able to put out the fire. But we have to be very careful, especially in the first months.

The story with the social distance and the masks – whatever some may say in Bulgaria does not matter, the important thing is what the researches have rpoven. Masks are a tool that can change the frequency and need for intensive beds. Otherwise hospitals will be dramatically full in mid-January.

"We can now say quite clearly that there is no benefit from azithromycin in this disease. The inclusion of an antibiotic is the decision of the attending physician and many things must be taken into account ", explained Momekov. He is adamant that there is no cure for Covid-19. In home treatment, patients should follow the recommendations of the GP, and the therapy is similar to that of the flu - strengthening the body and treating symptoms such as cough and fever.

Momekov explained that developing a specific drug against Covid-19 is much more difficult than creating a vaccine. The pharmacologist warned patients not to take ivermectin, as it is a product for veterinary use.