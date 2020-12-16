Bulgarian GPs Strongly against Feasting at Time of Plaque

Let's not have a feast at a time of plague, Georgi Mindov, President of the Association of General Practitioners in Sofia said for the morning program of BNT in answer to a question whether all measures should be dropped after 21 December. Yesterday, the Bulgarian Medical Association issued a request for the measures to remain, although they did not set a deadline, which, however, was announced by head of the Health Insurance Fund Salchev - January 7.

According to Mindov, the measures, although a little belated, do work and thanks to them the pressure on the health system has been relieved. This trend should be maintained because, except in Sofia, nowhere else there are any more beds in hospitals, and if admission to a medical institution is necessary, there is a problem with hospitalization, warned Dr. Mindov.

Bulgaria adopted some of the most liberal anti-epidemic measures in Europe, so let's be Europeans, the doctor urged. We don't have to be some individual unit in Europe that does whatever it wants. Each and every one of us should be conscientious, Dr. Mindov insisted.

Even if the restrictive measures are lifted after 21 December, everyone should have personal responsibility, not the state and fines should be our driving motivation. Everyone bears their own cross and responsibility for themselves, the doctor said.

According to him, vaccination will give hope and reassurance for the health sector.

Antigen tests should be made by a doctor and in a doctor's office. Each test should be done from the first to the fifth day of infection. The tests are credible, but GPs need to know at what stage of possible contamination patients are, Dr. Mindov explained.

He also explained that prescriptions, whatever they may be, should be written after a doctor's examination.

The Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (SRHI) is ready to start the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. Yesterday, vans and tents were installed in front of the SRHI, which will immunize the frontline employees. Its capacity is about 80 people a day who will be vaccinated in the vans in front of the RHIs, which means that about 20 minutes are provided for each of them.

In the first phase, which is expected to start in early 2021, when the first vaccines come, it is planned to immunize the medical professionals on the territory of Sofia - pharmacists, GPs, dentists and others. The second phase will cover patients of social services who need medical care.

The tents pitched in front of the Health Inspectorate office will be heated and used as a waiting room. The necessary distance between the waiting people is provided. The vaccination made by a medical team will take place in a special van.

The process is organized in such a way as to preserve the refrigeration chain for the storage of vaccines. They will be stored in a central freezer at minus 70 degrees in the main building of the Sofia RHI.