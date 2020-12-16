Bulgaria Has Higher Mortality from Coronavirus than The World's Average

“In Bulgaria the mortality rate is about 3.2%, and worldwide it is 2.2%. Vaccination is the thing that will give hope in this battle.” This was stated to BNT by Dr. Georgi Mindov, Chairman of the Society of Sofia General Practitioners.

Currently we have a permanent decline in morbidity. The pressure on general practitioners has decreased, but the measures must be maintained, as there is still a problem with hospitalization due to lack of available hospital beds.

"It takes time to reduce the pressure on hospitals, where treatment lasts 18-20 days. ", he added.

"Let us be Europeans, let’s see what Germany and France are doing for example. Bulgaria must not be a separate unit that does what it wants," Dr Mindov urged.

According to him, many doctors have already fallen ill to the virus. He mentioned that for now there is no brief description of the different vaccines.

"Vaccines should get first the doctors and medical staff, people from nursing homes, teachers, police officers, elderly people with chronic diseases only then will GPs be included in the vaccination of the population," predicted Dr. Georgi Mindov.