COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2743 New Cases and 2357 Cured

2743 are the newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7737 PCR tests were performed for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases became 184,287, of which 90,347 were active.

2357 registered cases have been declared as cured in the last 24 hours, and their total number is 87,935.

The hospitalized persons are 6997, of which 582 are in the intensive care unit. The death toll from a proven coronavirus infection is a total of 6005. 167 new fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.