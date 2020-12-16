COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2743 New Cases and 2357 Cured

Society » HEALTH | December 16, 2020, Wednesday // 09:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2743 New Cases and 2357 Cured

2743 are the newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7737 PCR tests were performed for the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data in the National Information System.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases became 184,287, of which 90,347 were active.

2357 registered cases have been declared as cured in the last 24 hours, and their total number is 87,935.

The hospitalized persons are 6997, of which 582 are in the intensive care unit. The death toll from a proven coronavirus infection is a total of 6005. 167 new fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria