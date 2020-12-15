Fire in Retirement Home Leaves 11 Dead in Russia
December 15, 2020
youtube
An investigation has begun after a fire swept through a retirement home in Russia's Bashkortostan region, killing eleven people.
Four residents escaped the nursing home in the village of Ishbuldino.
A local official has suggested the home, which was registered as a non-profit organisation, was not licenced to provide overnight accommodation./Bbc
