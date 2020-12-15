Bulgaria:The Medical Union and National Health Insurance Fund Demanded that the Measures be Extended

Representatives of the Bulgarian Medical Union (BMU) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) are continuing negotiations to sign the National Framework Agreement for next year.

This became clear after meetings today, which were attended by Prime Minister, representatives of the Bulgarian Medical Union and the National Health Insurance Fund, as well as the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

At a briefing it was announced that a representative of the Bulgarian Medical Union will enter the National Operational Headquarters for fighting the Coronavirus epidemic.

The chairman of the union, Dr. Ivan Madjarov, announced that the nominated representative would insist that the anti-epidemic measures in the country will not change after December 21. The talks today are the result of an open letter from the medical union to the Prime Minister on December 4th.

There, the union demanded an urgent meeting and attacked the behavior of the representatives of the health insurance fund during the negotiations for the annex to the National Framework Agreement, which regulates the issuance of a referral for PCR test by general practitioners.

In the letter, the Union threatened to terminate the negotiations with the National Health Insurance Fund without singing the annex for next year to the framework contract 2020-2022.

Dr. Madjarov added that if the rate of decreasing number of intensive care beds in the country had not been held, the quality of health care would have fallen, and acknowledged that people suffering from diseases other than coronavirus are currently difficult to treat.

If we do not keep pace, we will reach a point to decide whom to stop the respirator to put another person on it.

Let's grit our teeth a little more. It reduced the avalanche that flooded everyone. It should be borne in mind that if 7,000 people are in hospitals, the remaining 90-100,000 potential sick are in their homes.

The manager of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Petko Salchev, also announced that the current measures would remain in force, recommending that the measures should be in force at least until the end of the holidays, which are forthcoming in the first ten days of January.