Sofia: Protesting Taxi Drivers Threaten to Block Capital City

The Federation of Taxi Drivers and Carriers in Bulgaria staged a protest in front of the Sofia City Hall. They demand to increase starting fare prices, mileage fees, the introduction of a panic button and the closure of ride-sharing apps, which they identify as unlawful.

"If they do not comply with our demands, we will block Sofia completely. No one will be able to move," protesters said.

According to them, shared travel is particularly dangerous because drivers have not insured the remaining passenger seats, there is no recording apparatus and there is no guarantee for the skills of the drivers.