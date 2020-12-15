ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Renovates Premises at the Samaritan House Crisis Center

“ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3” TPP made a complex renovation and provided new equipment to the “Samaritan House” Crisis Center, managed by the “Samaritans Association”, Stara Zagora. The donation will provide more safety and peace to the people in need at the center and will facilitate their access to quality social services, whose importance is growing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the renovation work, the laundry and ironing room in the Samaritan House was repainted, heated and furnished with modern equipment. The rest room for the staff, who are on 24-hour duty, was furnished with new furniture and appliances. The crisis center already has a separate isolation area, necessary for the pandemic. The area includes a room, fully furnished with comfortable furniture and everything necessary for a full stay, as well as adjacent renovated and refurbished bathroom and toilet.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social institutions that are a refuge for people from vulnerable social groups have a particularly important social mission. The times of trials and challenges for business do not cancel its responsibility to those who need a helping hand, security and peace, on the contrary – this is the moment when solidarity is most important for our community, “said Nadya Sinigerska-Bohorova, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Manager at ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP.

“The times we live in constantly confront us with great challenges that are difficult to deal with on our own. Therefore, we are extremely grateful that ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 has been a constant partner of the Samaritans Association for years and through its social investment program has once again supported the implementation of our activities aimed at providing support to vulnerable groups such as children and women who are victims of violence. Through partnerships like this we have the opportunity to improve the conditions at the Samaritan House Crisis Center and to continue to support people going through pain. We believe that our joint initiatives and projects show how good intentions are actually put to good deeds that bring another meaning to our human relationships and lift us up! The fact that together we can continue cultivating the good and show tirelessly that it exists deep in the heart and soul of every person, brings us great inner satisfaction. It is a real joy and privilege for us that on the way of charity we found another supporter and partner in “ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3” and we sincerely hope that our partnership will continue to create good for those in pain, “said Ivanka. Ivanova-Popova, Chairman of the Management Board of the Samaritans Association.

The Samaritan House Crisis Center is the largest functioning center in the country, offering short-term social services, with the main purpose of supporting the process of re-establishing women and children victims of violence, trafficking or other forms of exploitation by providing protected environment and professional assistance. The institution has been operating for 16 years and has a capacity of 15 beds. The accommodation period is up to 6 months, according to the individual needs of the residents. The victims are provided with shelter, basic needs support, legal, social and psychological counseling. The Samaritan House employs 11 highly qualified specialists who spend time and care for those in need on a daily basis.

“ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3” ranks among the major employers and the most generous donors in the region of Stara Zagora and Galabovo, where its thermal power plant is based. In recent years, the company has invested over BGN 4 million in projects for the benefit of society. The major part of the funds is intended for local communities.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant produces 10% of electricity in Bulgaria, using local energy sources and thus contributing to ensuring the energy security and independence of the country. More than BGN 1.4 billion have been invested in ensuring the TPP’s reliable operation and in environmental protection measures. Shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).