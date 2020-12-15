Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Win

Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges the world is facing now

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Joe Biden to congratulate him on the US presidential election victory, the Kremlin reported Tuesday.

"In his telegram, Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, who bear special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, help solve many problems and challenges that the world now faces," the Kremlin noted.

The Russian leader also noted that the Russian-American cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community.

"For my part, I am ready to cooperate and maintain contact with you," Putin said in his message to Biden./ tass.com

 

 

