European Parliament Again Invites Bulgarian Authorities for Hearing

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 15, 2020, Tuesday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Parliament Again Invites Bulgarian Authorities for Hearing pexels.com

The Monitoring Group on Democracy, Fundamental Rights and the Rule of Law in the European Parliament is not happy with the answers to the additional written questions given by the Bulgarian authorities. The questions were sent to them after a hearing in August.

Therefore, the Group invited them again to a meeting on 17 December, announced MEP of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Elena Yoncheva.

At the time, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was due to be heard by the Group, but sent in his stead Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and other Bulgarian government representatives.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EP, Bulgarian authorities, hearing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria