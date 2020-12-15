European Parliament Again Invites Bulgarian Authorities for Hearing
The Monitoring Group on Democracy, Fundamental Rights and the Rule of Law in the European Parliament is not happy with the answers to the additional written questions given by the Bulgarian authorities. The questions were sent to them after a hearing in August.
Therefore, the Group invited them again to a meeting on 17 December, announced MEP of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Elena Yoncheva.
At the time, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was due to be heard by the Group, but sent in his stead Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and other Bulgarian government representatives.
