EU Representative Barnier Says "Next Few Days" Will Be Key for Brexit Deal Talks

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 15, 2020, Tuesday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EU Representative Barnier Says "Next Few Days" Will Be Key for Brexit Deal Talks

 European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said  that “the next few days are important” for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom finally leaves the European Union.

“It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success,” Barnier said in a tweet. “Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.”

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria