EU Representative Barnier Says "Next Few Days" Will Be Key for Brexit Deal Talks
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that “the next few days are important” for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom finally leaves the European Union.
“It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success,” Barnier said in a tweet. “Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.”
