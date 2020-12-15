Five Telltale Signs that Phone Scammer Calls You
On the eve of the holidays, the Central Bank of Russia sent a recommendation to banks to inform their customers about the key signs by which a person can recognize phone scammers. "Phone scammers are traditionally increasingly active before the New Year, so it is very important to remind once again how to counter them. To remind a hundred, a thousand times, is never superfluous, as long as people realize that this can happen to anyone, so that they can react adequately to such a call," says Dmitry Skobelkin, deputy governor of the Bank of Russia.
One of these signs is an unexpected call from a stranger posing as a bank employee, a police officer or a store employee. Another worrying signal is when the conversation is about the transfer of money, when the interlocutor under any pretext insists on making a bank transfer to some secure account. The third sign - when the caller offers overly lucrative deals, rewards, unique terms for credit products or, on the contrary, tries to intimidate with a possible loss of money if his requirments are not met.
Another sign is the caller‘s attempt to find out under any pretext the bank card details: number, three-digit back code, PIN code, as well as SMS code or other personal data. Finally, a fifth clear sign of danger is when a fraudster tries to exert psychological pressure with a requirement to immediately transfer money or give out card data.
