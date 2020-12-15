Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliiski: People in Bulgaria Believe Media Blow up Pandemic Hazard

"Conspiracy theories get a pretty high score in Bulgaria. Since July, beliefs in secret organizations have increased significantly and the perception that politicians do not reveal their motives is getting increasingly widespread," said Dr. Michail Okoliiski, representing the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bulgaria.

He released data from the latest WHO survey for our country, which tries to gather information about how Bulgarians view the virus, measures and vaccines and tracks the development of their view of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 people and is representative of the country. Okoliiski described it as an attempt to communicate the risk based on scientific evidence – something that, in his words, is lacking in Bulgaria.

The declining trust in the government and the prime minister also affects the credibility of their messages, Mikhail Okoliyski noted.

People in Bulgaria think that this pandemic hazard has been blown up by the media, which he described as quite interesting. Perhaps the golden mean is not found – to present valid facts, but not make people think that they swim in a "sticky infodemic environment", pointed out Assoc. Prof. Okoliiski.

According to the WHO survey, people in Bulgaria have confidence mainly in the national radio and national TV as well as in private national media – trust in these media rises at the expense of social media. The Health Ministry is increasingly rarely seen as a source of reliable information, and this, according to Okolisky, is related "to their media policy, which may need to be reconsidered."

Previous editions of the survey are from July and September. During the second stage of the study, 37% said they would not get vaccinated. Now there is a slight downward trend – 35% declare that they would not have vaccine administered to them.

The numbers of those who have lost some of their well-being and mental resilience are increasing.

"People are worried about their future. They are losing financial assets," said Mihail Okoliiski.

Based on the experience of success and failures with Covid-19, our society should declare the next level of debate with the authorities, said Assoc. Prof. Okoliyski – so that the things you are entitled to under the Constitution and a European health system be provided to you.

Despite the funds being poured into the health system, access to it is complicated, he said, referring to his personal experience with the disease.

I see the vaccine not as some ultimate salvation, but as a possibility that things will not get worse as a health problem, Mihail Okoliiski also stressed.

People underestimate the danger of the coronavirus, according to Okoliisky, who said they "live in some kind of vertigo."

Holidays are coming, and the celebration can turn very quickly into mourning over the loss of a loved one, Okoliiski warned.The virus is very resilient, very insidious, it finds a loophole to invade a group of people and devastate both their health and hearts with long-term effects on the psyche, he added.