Police Will Introduce New Measures Against Crowding Around Stores

A week before the start of the last Christmas shopping, the police introduced new measures around the big stores.

In addition, the police are strengthening the control on the roads in our country before the upcoming holidays.

"In connection with the requirement to provide order and calm and opportunity for people to shop - we provide with the available police resources so that we can give people the opportunity safely, in compliance with the measures, to shop and go home. We also patrol in front of the stores, we will monitor the gathering of people and wearing masks", explained police inspector Botyo Gerginov.

He added that in case of violation, police officers will intervene immediately. Attendance will be daily. These measures will continue in January. "In just 12 hours, 1,600 vehicles were inspected in Plovdiv. Many violations were found and measures were taken immediately," Gerginov added.