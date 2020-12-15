Bulgaria: NHIF Starts Payment of Additional BGN 1,000 to Medics on Frontline

The start is given to the payment of additional BGN 1,000 to general practitioners who work on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has ordered payments for outpatient medical care specialists, Nova TV reported.

GPs will receive the money in full for the months of November and December. BGN 1,000 will be paid to about 5,000 people – general practitioners and their employees.

Money will also be transferred to all medical centers, as well as to those for diagnostic imaging.