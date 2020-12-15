Covid-19 Bulgaria: More than 2,000 New Cases of Covid-19, 150 Dead
In the past 24 hours, 2,095 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria. 5,298 PCR tests were performed, 39.5% of which were positive, according by the data on the Unified Information Portal.
1,858 people were registered as cured of Covid-19. Thus, for the first time in 5 days, the number of active cases of the infection is increasing and they are now 90,128.
7,045 patients were hospitalized, and 580 were placed with life-threatening conditions in intensive care units.
Coronavirus infection has claimed the lives of 150 people in the past 24 hours.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliiski: People in Bulgaria Believe Media Blow up Pandemic Hazard
- » Bulgarian Professor: Antigen Tests Already Give Over 90% Accurate Results
- » Bulgaria: NHIF Starts Payment of Additional BGN 1,000 to Medics on Frontline
- » Minister of Labor: We Will See If Restrictions in Bulgaria May Be Relaxed
- » COVID-19 - London Likely to Move to Highest Level of Restrictions
- » Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December