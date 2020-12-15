Covid-19 Bulgaria: More than 2,000 New Cases of Covid-19, 150 Dead

In the past 24 hours, 2,095 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria. 5,298 PCR tests were performed, 39.5% of which were positive, according by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

1,858 people were registered as cured of Covid-19. Thus, for the first time in 5 days, the number of active cases of the infection is increasing and they are now 90,128.

7,045 patients were hospitalized, and 580 were placed with life-threatening conditions in intensive care units.

Coronavirus infection has claimed the lives of 150 people in the past 24 hours.