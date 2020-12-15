Minister of Labor: We Will See If Restrictions in Bulgaria May Be Relaxed

"We have yet to discuss the anti-epidemic measures imposed in the country. We have no reasons to be very optimistic. Yes, we have some control over the death cases, but the trends are too fragile to fully relax the measures," stated Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" on Nova TV.

She added that it all depends on what the health-related data is. However, Sacheva clarified that the mindset of most cabinet members is to start with a stepwise but not full opening.

Minister Sacheva announced that she will be inoculated against COVID-19 after changing her mind about the vaccine.

I'd rather get vaccinated. I changed my mind after learning some facts about the vaccine. At first I thought I should be more careful, but now I'm convinced I should get vaccinated," she added.

Sacheva pointed out that she was not against vaccines as such, but she hesitated, especially about vaccines against the coronavirus.

Denitsa Sacheva made it clear that some of the social measures will continue to apply throughout next year. This will be the help for parents of children who study remotely.

„Measures 60/40 and 80/20 are secured by March. Discussions will begin with the social partners to extend them until the end of June or apply partially for specific businesses for which recovery will be more difficult," the minister added.