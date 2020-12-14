UEFA: Champions League Last-16 Draw
The draw for the last 16 in the most prestigious football club tournament in Europe took place today in Nyon.
Current Champions Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.
There will be two English-German clashes with Liverpool facing last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978.
Champions League last-16 draw
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v Paris St-Germain
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid
