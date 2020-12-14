UEFA: Champions League Last-16 Draw

The draw for the last 16 in the most prestigious football club tournament in Europe took place today in Nyon.

Current Champions Bayern Munich face Italian side Lazio, who are in the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

There will be two English-German clashes with Liverpool facing last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978.

Champions League last-16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid