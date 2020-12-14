Bulgaria: Details about Biggest Power Theft in CEZ History

The Prosecutor's Office and the Interior Ministry are continuing the investigation into the large theft of electricity in the Sofia village of Herakovo. Days ago, the CEZ power distribution company disclosed an illegal facility where dozens of computers were used to extract cryptocurrency and the power supply was stolen.

"Multiple devices have been found – a little over 500, that serve to generate cryptocurrency. Specific ones were also found to help convert electricity. The entire power supply of the two halls was from the illegal connections", said district prosecutor of Slivnitsa Plamen Petkov.

The exact amount of electricity consumed is not yet clear. No arrests have been made so far. The prosecution said they could not yet assess whether it was an organised crime group.

"Per hour, the consumption from the site was as much as what 4-5 households consume pay per month", explained Filip Yordanov from CEZ.