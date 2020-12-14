Russia: Angara-5 Carrier Rocket Launched Successfully
Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket with a payload simulator was successfully test-launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north, the defense ministry said on Monday.
"The operational crew of the aerospace forces' space forces conducted a test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket with a mass-size evaluation payload model," the ministry said in a statement.
The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time (05:50) from the Plesetsk spaceport, the ministry specified.
All pre-launch operations and the launch itself were conducted regularly, the Russian Ministry of Defense went on to say, adding that ground units of the aerospace forces were monitoring the flight./TASS
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Details about Biggest Power Theft in CEZ History
- » Almost 75% of Bulgarians Declare They Will Not Isolate Themselves for the Holidays
- » COVID-19 - London Likely to Move to Highest Level of Restrictions
- » Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December
- » Bulgarian Health Minister: I Insist Restrictions Remain in Force after 21 December
- » In Memoriam: Spy Novels Legend John le Carre Dies Aged 89