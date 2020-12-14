Almost 75% of Bulgarians Declare They Will Not Isolate Themselves for the Holidays

The contradictory medical explanations give the following result: 36.7% of the respondents trust the doctors in our country, but 35.2% do not.

Only masks, distance and hygiene would be enough, the majority believes according to analysis of the results of a study by Gallup International.

A serious majority of 59.3% approved the end of the restrictive measures announced by Boyko Borissov on December 21. 21.8% are against, and the rest cannot judge.

This is clearly due to the lack of serious conviction that at this stage of diffuse dissemination the tight restrictions work at all.

47.8% agree that only masks, distance and hygiene would be enough. 39.2% accept the opinion that the rigid measures actually work. The others hesitate. Earlier today, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said he would insist that the restrictive measures not be loosened after December 21st and remain as they are now.

However, Bulgarians honestly admit that they are unlikely to observe isolation in the upcoming holidays. 74.4% intend to see relatives and friends, and 18.2% will keep isolation. There is also some hesitant share. The study concludes that society does not know exactly which story about the virus is credible.

38.5%, for example, believe that whatever measures are taken, most people must go through Covid-19 and then the pandemic will end. However, 31.1% accept the opposite view, and as many as 30.4% cannot judge.

41.3% plan to get vaccinated when possible. 46.7% do not intend to. The others hesitate. The share of 41% is not small against the background of the usual few percent of vaccinated in our country, say sociologists.

In addition, there are many people who have gone through the virus. Chaotic information and interpretations, malicious campaigns, etc. are also likely to have an impact. The contradictory medical explanations that can be heard in the media generally make 36.7% trust the doctors in our country, but 35.2% do not. The others cannot judge. This means that the initial public confidence in the work of several professional guilds in the crisis has now somewhat eroded.

This erosion is regular over time. And in the first weeks of the infection there were actually extremely high values ​​- mostly due to fear - and they cannot be preserved anyway. In addition, in their answers now about doctors, people weave part of their attitude towards the health system in general. This contributes to additional potential image damage, commented Gallup International. People are clearly not quite convinced that online studies for the pupils should continue. 42.1% of respondents believe that it is ineffective and should be discontinued. 41.7% think the opposite and 16.2% are hesitant.