All Google Services including Youtube Go Down
Business | December 14, 2020, Monday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
All Google business services went down globally on 12:00 PM GMT, Gmail, Meets, Calendar, Docs, etc. in addition to Youtube are responding with error code 500.
Google Search and Maps are partially operating, as Google images service from the search-toolbar is down, and searching for a location/address in Maps returns with errors again./adigitalboom.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bill Gates: I Knew about Coronavirus 5 Years Ago, Next 6 Months Will Be Worst
- » Bulgarian bTV Has New CEO – Martin Svehlak
- » Chinese Civil Aviation Administration Recommends Diapers for Air Hostesses
- » BCCI President: It’s Too Early to Talk of Growth, Decline Should Be Mitigated First
- » Sweden Tests Moving to a Digital Currency
- » Advance Media Group in Talks with United Group on Possible Sale of Nova TV