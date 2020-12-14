Current Trend: 80 percent of Bulgarians Believe 2020 Was Bad, Still Pessimistic about 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the traditionally bright expectations of Bulgarians at the end of the year. 80% are of the opinion that 2020 has been a bad year for Bulgaria. In personal terms, 39% of Bulgarians had a good year and 47%, bad. Bulgarians remain pessimistic about 2021. However, the measures against COVID-19 also have their good sides – we spend more time with our family.

Almost equal are the groups of Bulgarians who were happy (46%) in 2020 and those who were not (44%). The comparison with 2019 unequivocally shows a less bright picture. Last year, those who said they were happy, stayed at 63%. However, the demographic structure of a “happy Bulgarian” has persisted over the years. There is also a very clear correlation between age and happiness.

The youngest (18-29) are mostly happy, with estimates gradually falling as respondents get older. Those over 70 are more than twice as likely to say they haven't been happy in 2020. This dependence is largely due to the depleted life perspective in the elderly.

About 80% of respondents are of the opinion that 2020 was a bad year for Bulgaria, and only 10% disagree. Comparatively, this makes a huge difference with the estimates of the last few years, when positive and negative ratings were quite close in values – about 40% positive and negative.

However, when it comes to 2020 on a personal level, the year looks better, although negative ratings again prevail – for 39% it has been a good year and for 47% it was not. Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted damage on a large number of Bulgarians. In recent time, the year has been good for about 50-60% of Bulgarians, and bad for only for less than a third.

This show data of Trend survey commissioned by "24 Hours" newspaper , about the attitudes of the Bulgarians to the outgoing 2020.

When assessing Bulgarians in 2020, it is noticeable that neutral or rather good ratings prevail for personal and professional life, but when it comes to assessing financial opportunities, the view that the year was rather bad is shared by 40%. It seems that the economic damage caused by the pandemic has had an effect on quite a number of Bulgarians.

By comparison, this percentage in 2018 and 2019 was 10 points lower.

Anti-epidemic measures against the spread of COVID-19 have forced many people to spend more time at home, which has its good sides. For example, in 2020, 74% had enough time for their family, while in 2019 this share was 65%.

Despite the discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine, Bulgarians remain pessimistic about the upcoming 2021. The comparative data show unequivocally that traditionally Bulgarians are positive about the coming year, but it seems that we do not see a very quick solution to the crisis around COVID-19.

The expected economic impact of the pandemic is also likely to increase the pessimistic expectations of Bulgarians for the coming year. However, when asked about expectations for 2021 on a personal level, a higher proportion hold the opinion that this will be a better year (39%), and 29% expect a worse year.

On both issues, the same demographically-based dependencies as in the 2020 estimates have been reported. The youngest are most optimistic about 2021, while the oldest remain the most skeptical.