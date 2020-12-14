Bulgarian bTV Has New CEO – Martin Svehlak

Bulgaria's popular bTV channel announces that Florian Skala has resigned from his position as CEO of bTV and effectively immediately Martin Svehlak has been appointed as new CEO. Mr. Svehlak brings a rare depth of diverse media knowledge and managerial experience that spans TV, print, and online media, as well as digital platforms. Mr. Svehlak, a Czech national, will report directly to Lubos Jetmar, CEO of CME Bulgaria.

“2020 has been challenging for the entire media industry and for bTV as well. The company was in the midst of an acquisition for most of the year and when you put COVID-19 in the middle of all that, it’s not surprising a certain esprit was lost. My intention is to infuse a new energy back into our content and programming and modernize our digital distribution with the objective of providing the best-in-class Bulgarian audience experience,” said Martin Svehlak, newly appointed CEO of bTV Media Group.

Jetmar continues as CEO of CME Bulgaria in order to ensure continuity on all issues, and he will work with Mr. Svehlak to deliver improved performance. “After taking over the reins in October, I have identified a number of topics and initiatives where PPF can add value. With Martin focusing on the modernization of our content, program, formats, and digital channels, I am confident we’ll be able to address all the other ideas and strengthen our position,” Mr. Jetmar said. “We thank Mr. Skala and wish him the same success he had in bTV in all future endeavors,” Mr. Jetmar concluded.

Svehlak fills the position of CEO after the resignation of Florian Skala in November 2020. Mr. Svehlak has worked in print, radio, digital, and TV media in the Czech Republic since 1993 and has held a number of diverse positions from editor to editor-in-chief and executive management roles. Mr. Svehlak was head of news at TV Nova in the Czech Republic from 2013-2018 where under his leadership the TV station maintained its position as the most admired and watched TV news source. He was also a member of the CME International News Committee and worked with all of the CME assets on editorial news, content, and programming initiatives. Mr. Svehlak will commute from Prague but intends to spend more time in Sofia than in his home city./bTV