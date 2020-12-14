Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December

GPs will give referrals for antigen tests and make them

By 21 December, the recognition of antigen tests will begin, they will be equated with PCR tests and will be covered by the statistics. This transpired from the words of the Health Minister Prof . Kostadin Angelov. The commission of experts at the Ministry of Health is expected to have completed its work by then.

"We set great store by symptomatology. A rapid antigen test will also help us, so that we can talk about COVID-19 disease in each individual case. When we equate the tests patients who have a positive antigen test and clinical picture will fall into the group of patients proven with coronavirus. His immediate contact partners will have to be quarantined.", explained Prof. Angelov adding that the alignment of antigen tests to PCR tests will happen under his order on December 21.

GPs will be able to issue referrals for antigen tests when clinical picture is pronounced, the health minister explained further.