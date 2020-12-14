Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December
GPs will give referrals for antigen tests and make them
By 21 December, the recognition of antigen tests will begin, they will be equated with PCR tests and will be covered by the statistics. This transpired from the words of the Health Minister Prof . Kostadin Angelov. The commission of experts at the Ministry of Health is expected to have completed its work by then.
"We set great store by symptomatology. A rapid antigen test will also help us, so that we can talk about COVID-19 disease in each individual case. When we equate the tests patients who have a positive antigen test and clinical picture will fall into the group of patients proven with coronavirus. His immediate contact partners will have to be quarantined.", explained Prof. Angelov adding that the alignment of antigen tests to PCR tests will happen under his order on December 21.
GPs will be able to issue referrals for antigen tests when clinical picture is pronounced, the health minister explained further.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Health Minister: I Insist Restrictions Remain in Force after 21 December
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 497 New Cases, 7200 Hospitalized
- » Survey: 56 percent of Bulgarians Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated against Covid-19
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 1287 New Cases and 2235 Cured
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More People in Hospitals and More Cured, 157 Fatalities
- » COVID-19: Germany and Russia Recorded Highest Number of Fatalities So Far