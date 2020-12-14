Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December

Society » HEALTH | December 14, 2020, Monday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Statistics Will Cover Antigen Tests after 21 December pexels.com

GPs will give referrals for antigen tests and make them

By 21 December, the recognition of antigen tests will begin, they will be equated with PCR tests and will be covered by the statistics. This transpired from the words of the Health Minister Prof . Kostadin Angelov. The commission of experts at the Ministry of Health is expected to have completed its work by then.

"We set great store by symptomatology. A rapid antigen test will also help us, so that we can talk about COVID-19 disease in each individual case. When we equate the tests patients who have a positive antigen test and clinical picture will fall into the group of patients proven with coronavirus. His immediate contact partners will have to be quarantined.", explained Prof. Angelov adding that the alignment of antigen tests to PCR tests will happen under his order on December 21.

GPs will be able to issue referrals for antigen tests when clinical picture is pronounced, the health minister explained further.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: antigen tests, pcr
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria