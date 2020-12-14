Bulgarian Health Minister: I Insist Restrictions Remain in Force after 21 December

"It is too early to talk about loosening the restrictive measures. We will make a detailed analysis, and then we will be able to decide - which measures are to be relaxed, if at all. As health minister, I will insist that the measures remain the same after 21 December, because every single human life is important," stated Health Minister Prof . Kostadin Angelov during an inspection at the Bulgarian Red Cross.

"All measures must be synchronized. Night clubs should remain closed after December 21 too. Schools and kindergartens may open after the New Year, because holidays are ahead. We have to make a decision about restaurants and big outlets. I insist that everything be as safe as possible for the Bulgarian citizens. The cost of 150 lost lives is too great," added Prof. Angelov.

He and Deputy Minister Slavi Pachalov checked the available quantities of antigen tests and protective equipment for medical personnel in the country.

"Nearly 1,2 million tests will be available in all hospitals by the end of this week," Prof. Angelov.

He added that an ad hoc commission was working on the procedure for recognizing this type of test. Once it is finished working, people with a clinical picture and a positive antigen test will be included in the statistics. In his words, in many countries this type of test is not recognized.

 

