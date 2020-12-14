COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 497 New Cases, 7200 Hospitalized
497 are newly infected in the last 24 hours, they are based on fewer tests done over the weekend - a little over 1600. The total number of hospitalized is a little over 7200, of which 590 people are in intensive care units.
The death toll for the last day is 62. They were cured in 1963, which is almost four times more than the newly infected.
