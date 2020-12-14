Interior Minister: Crime in Bulgaria Falls Sharply during Pandemic, Domestic Violence Keeps Same Levels

Data for 2020 show a down trend in all types of criminal activity. Among them, theft and fraud incidents have decreased the most. There is the same level in domestic violence as compared with 2019. This was stated by Interior Minister Hristo Terziiski. He also commented on the attempted armed robbery of a store in Sofia, in which a woman broke into a store of a large food chain, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded the turnover.

The Minister pointed out that the woman was 34 years old with no criminal record.

'What is characteristic of the case is that she has not even tried to measures to guise herself. The woman was remanded in custody for 72 hours and will be assigned psychiatric examinations. We don't have information about her working anywhere, she's probably unemployed. The reasons and motives are being clarified. The weapon was a light-gas gun and is legally registered, it belongs to her relative," Terziiski said, adding that the perpetrator's explanations were not adequate enough.

The Minister also drew attention to the case where a repeat offender pretended to be a cashier and stole part of the pension of an elderly man in Sofia.

'The detainee has very recently been released from prison and we have documented two offences he has committed so far. I think he'll get what he deserves," Terziiski added.

The Minister explained that the economic situation in the country affects the criminal environment.

'It's normal when people's incomes are reduced but they have self-awareness and have no criminal intent, they abide by the rules of public life. However, there are those who will be thrown into disarray and may do something wrong," he explained.

