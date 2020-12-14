Survey: 56 percent of Bulgarians Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated against Covid-19

REGO Institute conducted a short study on "Vaccination against Covid 19". When asked "Would you get vaccinated against Covid 19?" more than half of respondents (56.3%) said they would not do so, 28.8% would be inoculated, 14.7% were hesitant and 0.2% were of the opinion that Covid 19 did not exist, the Institute's press office said.

The high proportion of respondents who do not want to get vaccinated is contrary to the lasting and sustainable vaccination culture in Bulgaria. The immunization calendar in Bulgaria is even better applicable and complete than in some of the developed countries. Therefore, vaccination specifically against Covid 19 is put in front of brackets and has its own unique specificity in the context of the Covid crisis and modern communications.

The high number of refusals is likely due to communication-level errors concerning vaccination and vaccines, and a lack of confidence in the system (public communication, government, vaccines candidates).

Democratic societies are based on trust and its deficit in the case of vaccination in our country will make fighting the virus very difficult and cumbersome. If this trend is not reversed, vaccination will not be able to achieve its objectives, namely to limit and stop the spread of the infection.

The opinion of the surveyed persons seems more than consolidated with regard to the question "Should vaccination against Covid 19? be voluntary or mandatory for all?“

More than two-thirds of respondents(87.4%) are adamant that vaccination should be voluntary. Only 6.4% share the contrary view - that it should be mandatory.

Those who cannot decide which of the two options is better account for 5.1% of respondents, and 1.1% of them think that Covid 19 does not exist.

It is obvious that changes to this issue in Bulgarian politics would be unpopular and unacceptable to the vast majority of citizens. The nature of vaccination for the foreseeable future in our country will be voluntary. Do you find the information you need to vaccinate against Covid 19?

To the question "Do you find the information you need about the vaccination against Covid 19?", the majority of respondents replied that they found all the information they needed 19–37.6%, relatively fewer were those who found only a fraction of the information – 13.1%, and 28.4% did not find it at all.

Those who did not seek information about vaccination or were not interested in such information at all, are respectively 16.1% and 4.8% of the interviewees.

These data reveal a certain problem with access to information about Coronavirus vaccination. Despite the sea of information on vaccines and vaccination that floods the Bulgarian public around the clock, there is a lack of single and authoritative information sources.

It is clear that there is a need for calm, scientifically-grounded, authoritative approach that will allow to gather and provide information in order to bring more clarity on vaccines and vaccination issues on a European and global scale, with examples, sharing international experience, scientific reasoning and comparing the pros and cons of different vaccines, as well as the associated risks they pose.