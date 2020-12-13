Official: Anti-Epidemic Measures in Bulgaria Remain Until December 21

The current anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria will be in force until December 21. This became clear at today's working meeting, which Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened with members of the government, the National Operational Headquarters, the national Vaccine Task Force and the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, the government's press service announced.

At the meeting, Bulgaria's Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev quoted a study, according to which after the second week of online learning the motivation to learn falls sharply, and the lack of socialization and more movement has a detrimental effect to children in preschool.