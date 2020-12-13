COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 1287 New Cases and 2235 Cured

December 13, 2020, Sunday
COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 1287 New Cases and 2235 Cured

Bulgaria: 1287 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 4407 PCR tests were performed. This is indicated by the data in the Unified Information Portal. 2235 are cured.

595 patients are in the intensive care unit. 64 people died in the last 24 hours.

Most new cases of infection are in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv.

