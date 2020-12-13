COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 1287 New Cases and 2235 Cured
pixabay.com
Bulgaria: 1287 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 4407 PCR tests were performed. This is indicated by the data in the Unified Information Portal. 2235 are cured.
595 patients are in the intensive care unit. 64 people died in the last 24 hours.
Most new cases of infection are in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More People in Hospitals and More Cured, 157 Fatalities
- » COVID-19: Germany and Russia Recorded Highest Number of Fatalities So Far
- » AstraZeneca Will Test Options to Combine Its Oxford Vaccine with the Russian Sputnik
- » Smear Campaign against Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Funded from Abroad
- » Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use
- » Mortality Rate in Bulgaria: Facts and Fiction