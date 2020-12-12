Heavy Snow Falls on Rozhen and Prevala Passes

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 12, 2020, Saturday
Heavy snowfall in the Rhodopes. Due to snow removal, the movement of 12 t trucks with trailers and semi-trailers through the Rozhen and Prevala passes is restricted.

Cars must be driven with chains, advised by the Road Infrastructure Agency. Drivers should drive with caution and appropriate speed.

