COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More People in Hospitals and More Cured, 157 Fatalities

During the past 24 hours, 3,097 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria. 8 587 PCR tests were performed, which means that 36% were positive. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. There is no government information which tests are initial and which secondary.

4,290 are registered as cured, during the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours was 157

It is alarming that the number of hospitalized patients with moderate to severe symptoms is increasing. They are now 7,151, 588 of whom are in intensive care units.

