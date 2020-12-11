Sofia Mayor: We Will Not Open Kindergartens

 Kindergartens in Sofia will not be open from Monday.

This was stated to journalists by the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova. 

"We will continue to monitor the data. There is a certain retention, even a decrease in the number of newly infected, but the number of hospitalized remains at a fairly high level, including people who are in intensive care, "she explained.

The mayor of Sofia confirmed that great care must be taken with the loosening of measures. She pointed out that it is important to make an analysis before taking this step.

"We must closely monitor the effect and the result of the partial closure with a deadline of December 21. A few days before that we need to do a serious analysis. My opinion is that there are holidays ahead, during which we tend to relax."

 Just a few days ago Fandakova said exactly the opposite claiming that kindergartens in Sofia will be ready to open on 14th of December.

