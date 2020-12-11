Advance Media Group in Talks with United Group on Possible Sale of Nova TV

Advance Media Group, a subsidiary of the investment group Advance Properties, jointly owned by Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, is in talks with United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications services and media in Southeast Europe, on the possible sale of the largest multi-platform media house in Bulgaria – Nova Broadcasting Group.

A potential deal is dependent on the successful completion of negotiations between the parties, as well as on the conclusion of a binding Sales and Purchase Agreement between them and on obtaining all necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities in Bulgaria and abroad.

About United Group:

Headquartered in Amsterdam, United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe. Through significant investments in digital infrastructure, content and technology, it provides leading services to customers across the region. In the two decades since it was founded United Group has acquired and successfully integrated more than 100 companies into its structure. It has the widest network coverage in the region and offers users the most attractive selection of TV content from around the world. United Group has been owned by BC Partners, one of the largest global investment companies, since March 2019 and operates in eight countries. For more information, visit https://united.group/