EU and UK Most Likely Will Not Reach a Trade Deal after Brexit

A trade deal is unlikely to be agreed with the UK by Sunday's deadline, European leaders have been warned according to Bbc.

They were told by European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen no deal was the likeliest end to "difficult" talks.

Afterwards, French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU would stand firm on key principles such as access to its common market and fishing quotas.

The EU has rebuffed Boris Johnson's request to speak to Mr Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel individually.

The UK prime minister hoped to speak on the phone to the leaders of Europe's two largest economies but, according to EU officials, was told discussions could only take place through the bloc's negotiator Michel Barnier.

Speaking after Mrs von der Leyen's latest comments, Mr Johnson said a no deal outcome was "very likely" in the coming days unless there was a "big change" from the EU.

Time is running out to reach an agreement before the UK stops following EU trade rules on 31 December.

Weeks of intensive talks between officials have failed to overcome obstacles in key areas, including competition rules and fishing rights.

Mrs von der Leyen, who met Mr Johnson on Wednesday for three hours of talks, has briefed European leaders, who have just held a two-day summit in Brussels.

According to EU officials, she struck a downbeat note about the chances of success, saying the "main obstacles" standing in the way of a deal - disagreements over fair competition rules, how a deal would be enforced and fishing quotas - remained in place.

She later told reporters that the two sides' positions "remained apart on fundamental issues".

The EU is determined to prevent the UK from gaining what it sees as an unfair competitive advantage from having tariff-free access to its markets but the ability to set its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.

Mrs von der Leyen said the UK would not be required to "follow" every new rule or product standard imposed by the EU after 31 December.

But if the UK decided to go its own way on some rules, there would be a price to pay with possible tariffs, she added.

"We have repeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of fair competition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market," she said.

"It is the largest single market in the world and it is only fair that competitors to our own enterprises face the same conditions on our own market.

In the Meantime EU prepares for no deal scenario.

The EU has set out the contingency measures it would take in the event of no trade agreement being reached with the UK.

The plans aim to ensure that UK and EU air and road connections still run after the post-Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

They also allow the possibility of fishing access to each other's waters for up to a year, or until an agreement is reached./BBC