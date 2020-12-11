Smear Campaign against Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Funded from Abroad

Society » HEALTH | December 11, 2020, Friday // 14:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Smear Campaign against Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Funded from Abroad tass

An information campaign against the Russian coronavirus vaccine bankrolled from abroad is underway, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

"We know in detail what funds and resources have been earmarked from abroad to discredit the domestic vaccine in the world and in Russia," he said.

According to the spokesman, "a series of pseudo-analytical investigations" and false "eyewitness" testimony about the alleged danger of the Russian vaccine or rejection of vaccination, including in the Russian Armed Forces, is being prepared in social networks and Russian-language Internet resources funded by foreign grants.

Konashenkov stressed that the Russian vaccine was highly effective, and fake news about it would not improve the "healing properties" of its foreign counterparts.

Sputnik V registered by Russia on August 11 became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9. A total of 40,000 people are involved in the program, 10,000 of them received a placebo instead of the vaccine.

According to interim research results, the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95% on the 42nd day after the first dose, provided that a patient receives the second dose./TASS

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sputnik V vaccine, information campaign
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria